China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Shares of RARE stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $88.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock worth $287,862 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

