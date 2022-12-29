Choice Hotels International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of CHH opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 over the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

