Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Cut by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,045.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 58,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

