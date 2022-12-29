CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

CFFHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

CFFHF stock opened at 0.33 on Thursday. CIFI Holdings has a fifty-two week low of 0.33 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

