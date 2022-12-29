Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $943,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cigna by 63.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 22.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1,381.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

Cigna stock opened at $331.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.15. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

