Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $451.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

