Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $1,658,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

