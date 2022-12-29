Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 101,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 13.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:C opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

