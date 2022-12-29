Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

