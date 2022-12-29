Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

TCFC opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 33.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

