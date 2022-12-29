Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lowered by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $231.88 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.11. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

