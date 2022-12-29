Contrasting ASAP (ASAP) and Its Peers

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ASAP to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ASAP has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% ASAP Competitors -34.30% -9,073.87% -4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ASAP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for ASAP and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP Competitors 707 4535 9816 244 2.63

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.87%. Given ASAP’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASAP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASAP and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million -$5.23 million -0.02 ASAP Competitors $3.87 billion $397.22 million -29,403.97

ASAP’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ASAP rivals beat ASAP on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

