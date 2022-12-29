Contrasting Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) & StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 20.87% 7.24% 4.36% StepStone Group 14.20% 10.05% 4.50%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $29.67 million 2.15 $6.19 million $0.82 10.26 StepStone Group $1.37 billion 1.99 $193.88 million $0.86 29.08

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and StepStone Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hennessy Advisors and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $33.90, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hennessy Advisors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Hennessy Advisors on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

