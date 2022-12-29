Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $452.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

