Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $5.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

