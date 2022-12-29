Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $7.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

CRLBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $480.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.12. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

