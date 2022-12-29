Critical Analysis: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.79 $10.53 million $0.20 9.65 Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 2.13 $12.29 million $0.17 35.53

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09% Brandywine Realty Trust 5.72% 1.73% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lument Finance Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

