Critical Analysis: Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) versus Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Tower One Wireless and Nuvera Communications are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -25.73% N/A -13.45% Nuvera Communications 12.61% 8.31% 4.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tower One Wireless and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.73 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.04 Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.28 $12.25 million N/A N/A

Nuvera Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Volatility & Risk

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systemsAs of December 31, 2021, the company served 32,520 broadband connections and 17,216 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

