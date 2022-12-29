Critical Survey: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) & Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 448.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 5 1 0 2.17 Mid-America Apartment Communities 1 3 9 0 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $193.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 5.19% 1.15% 0.63% Mid-America Apartment Communities 32.14% 10.60% 5.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $532.85 million 6.91 $15.12 million $0.25 125.76 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 9.99 $533.79 million $5.42 28.39

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

