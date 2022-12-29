Critical Survey: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals N/A -517.32% -322.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.05 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.03 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 10.74 -$11.73 million ($0.57) -0.31

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

