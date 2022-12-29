Cronos One Day Volume Reaches $12.87 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $12.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007968 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003906 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

