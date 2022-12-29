CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.