CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $38.75 on Friday. CTS has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

