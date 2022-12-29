Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Trimmed by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 1.1 %

Cummins stock opened at $241.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.