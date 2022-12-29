Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $174.17 Average PT from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $164.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

