CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) One Day Volume Hits $101,369.96

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $101,369.96 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $891.79 or 0.05371260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00497990 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.92 or 0.29506164 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.