Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.95. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,941.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 56,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

