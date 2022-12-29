Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head to Head Survey

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Data Storage and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Data Storage currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.94%. Given Data Storage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

This table compares Data Storage and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57% Greenpro Capital -111.58% -18.32% -15.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 0.69 $270,000.00 ($0.17) -8.80 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 2.80 -$14.35 million ($1.11) -0.95

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Data Storage beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

(Get Rating)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.