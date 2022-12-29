DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $2.38 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $76.27 million and approximately $39,616.19 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00014363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $898.48 or 0.05412323 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00498128 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.57 or 0.29514344 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,985,620 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.38511374 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,764.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

