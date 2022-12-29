Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.29).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

