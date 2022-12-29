DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $136.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $114.98 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $125.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

