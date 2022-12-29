Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of DHCNL stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $23.15.
