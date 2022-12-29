Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 12,984 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,101,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.7 %

FirstCash stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

