Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 26,451 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,942,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,215,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 179.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

