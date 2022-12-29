DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Reduced by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

