Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Duke Energy worth $217,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.