Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

NYSE:DHR opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.65. The company has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

