Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance
Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Featured Articles
