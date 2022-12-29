Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 166,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

