Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 159.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $143.80 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

