Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Encompass Health stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

