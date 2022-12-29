Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,468 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 3.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,211,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $259.34 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.52 and a 200-day moving average of $266.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

