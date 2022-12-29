Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 118,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.1 %

ECL opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

