Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.