Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $308.48 Average PT from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $267.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

