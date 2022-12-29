EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$71.78 Average PT from Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

EQB opened at C$55.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$78.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

