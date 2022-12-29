Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 156.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.2 %

EQR stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $287,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

