Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

WTRG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

