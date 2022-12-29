Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 1,100 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $234.50 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

