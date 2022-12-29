Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

