Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $329.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $477.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

